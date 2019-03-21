GALLIPOLIS — Howard 'Wayne' Brumfield, 78, of Gallipolis, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Wayne was born on September 15, 1940 in Gallia County. He was the son of the late Earl Preston Brumfield and Myrtie Eleanor Roush Brumfield. He married Freda Stewart in March of 1961. Freda preceded him in April of 1984. Also preceding Wayne were four sisters; Margorie Bort, Mae Wellington, Maggie Jeffers, and Anna Stidham; as well as two brothers; Eugene Roush and Wilbert Brumfield.

Wayne was a member of Morning Dawn Masonic Lodge #7 and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Wayne is survived by his loving companion, Sue Campbell and her three children; Edward (Dawn) Campbell, Shelia (Steve) Lane, and Keith (Kathy) Campbell; as well as his grandchildren; Heather (Eric) Palmer, Amber (Josh) Burnett, Tiffany (Andrew) Marquis, Kari (Hubbell) Smith, Brandon Campbell, Edward Allen Campbell II, and Kelli (Windell) McKinney, along with many great-grandchildren. Wayne leaves behind one daughter; Brenda Brumfield of Gallon; two granddaughters; Heather Bell and Beth Wray; four great-grandchildren. Wayne is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends who will miss him greatly.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Bowers officiating. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from Noon till time of service.

Masonic Services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, by Morning Dawn Lodge #7.

Family and friends will gather at the Mt. Zion Church for food and fellowship following the burial, everyone is invited.

Pallbearers will be: Howard Wellington, Claire Wellington, Chris Wellington, Edward Campbell, Keith Campbell, and Josh Burnett.

