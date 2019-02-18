KINGSTON — Howard L. Fish, 79, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 15, 1939, in Redhouse, W.Va., the son of the late Elmer Lowell and Mildred (Waters) Fish.

Howard was a graduate of Bidwell Porter High School in 1957. He retired from Thomson Consumer Electronics (RCA) in Circleville in 1997. After retirement, Howard volunteered at the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center for 16 years. He was an active member of Logan Elm Masonic Lodge 624 and Kingston Chapter 411 Order of the Eastern Star.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Donna K. (Johnson) Fish; three children, Cordelia L. (Mike) Boedeker, of Kingston, James (Stephanie) Fish, of Burlington, Ky., and Anthony L. (Michele) Fish, of Cutler; seven grandchildren, Alexander L. (Leah) Fish, of Burlington, Ky., Erika L. (Jarrod) Clark, of Londonderry, Marcus L. Boedeker, of Indianapolis, Matthew A. Boedeker, of Kingston; Austin L. Fish, of Burlington, Ky., Robert H. Fish, of Cambridge, and Nicholas A. Fish, of Cutler; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy (Martin) Hash, of Bidwell. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his brother, Max and sister, Becky.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 20 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 - 8 p.m. at Hill's with an Eastern Star and Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Howard's honor to the (2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202) or Scioto Paint MHC Crisis Center (4449 St. Rt. 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601). Due to Howard's use of the program during his illness, the family would like to encourage friends to donate blood to their local blood bank.

