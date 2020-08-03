1/
Howard L. Sharp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Howard L. Sharp, 77, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove, with Pastor Ronnie Long and Tyler Sharp officiating. Burial followed in the Barton Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church Sunday. Social distancing was observed and face masks were required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Barton Chapel Church
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Barton Chapel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved