GAHANNA — The Reverend Hughey L. Jones of Gahanna, age 95, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019.

Hughey was born on January 3, 1924, in Laurel County, Kentucky to the late Anderson and Minnie Jones. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Virginia, his brother Rothel "Tweet" Jones, sisters Zeulah Goldsmith, Beulah Borah, Alma Elder, and grandson Brett Sutton.

He is survived by his children Susan Arnold (Michael), Stephen Jones (Louanne) and Shelley Simeral, his grandchildren Bradley Arnold (Jenifer), Bryan Sutton (Alexandria), Sarah Arnold (Meghan), Leslie Borbonio, Stephanie Karl (Dan), and Charlene Simeral, his great-grandchildren Victor Borbonio and Annie Karl, his brothers Ron Jones (Suzi) and Larry Jones (Bonnie), sister Ollie Lamb (Elmer Sanders), and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Hughey graduated from Asbury College and Theological Seminary, Wilmore, Kentucky. He served as pastor at Eastwood Methodist Church (Eastwood, Kentucky) 1947-1950, Trinity Methodist (Cincinnati) 1950-1954, Grace Methodist (Gallipolis) 1961-1967 and Eastview United Methodist (Whitehall) 1967-1972. He was District Superintendent of the Portsmouth District 1972-1976 and of the Columbus North District 1976-1978. He served as Administrative Assistant to two bishops, from 1978-1990. Rev. Jones was elected West Ohio United Methodist Conference Favorite Son in 1984 and Asbury Theological Seminary's First Distinguished Alumnus in 1986. Hughey was known for his athletic prowess in basketball, track, baseball and golf. He was a first team All-Ohio Basketball Player at his high school in Bremen, Ohio, where he led the undefeated Bremen Oilers to the state final championship game. He held the record for most points in a basketball game at Asbury College in Wilmore. In his lifetime he scored seven holes-in-one. He shot his age numerous times. Hughey touched countless lives with his kindness, counsel, sense of humor, wisdom and faith. His relationship with God was paramount in his life. He loved his family deeply and purely, as they love him. He will be remembered for the Christian love that he exemplified. He was a guidepost to all who knew him on how to be kind to and accepting of everyone.

With the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, a private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on October 5, 2019, followed by 11 a.m. visitation at the Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085 and memorial service at 12:30 p.m. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.

Hughey asked his family to impart this message to all of his wonderful friends: "In lieu of flowers, take someone you love to dinner and celebrate my life."