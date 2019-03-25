GALLIPOLIS — Ila Lemoyne "Leigh" Lewis Myers, 92, of Gallipolis went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Abbyshire in Bidwell.

Born on November 11, 1926 in Gallia County, Ohio, Leigh was the daughter of the late William Robert and Garnet McCorkle Lewis. On June 3, 1950, Leigh was married to Clarence M. "Fuzzy" Myers, who preceded her in death on May 10, 2015. She was a homemaker whose activities and interests focused on her church. Leigh was a member of Faith Baptist Church, where she was a L.I.F.T. women's Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, children's Sunday School teacher, and church librarian. She sang in the church choir, loved greeting new people at church, and loved church volleyball. Leigh enjoyed studying the Bible and reading Amish novels and poetry.

Leigh is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Richard) Preston of Gallipolis; son, Joseph M. Myers of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Angel Myers of Gallipolis, Matt Preston (Lori Huffman) of Gallipolis; Ashley (Nate) Kitzis of Cookeville, Tenn., and Eric Myers of Cookeville; six great grandchildren, Ellen, Madison, Christian, Quinton, Addi, and Wyatt; two sisters, Jeanene (Estle) McCain of Oak Hill, Ohio and Sandra (Karl) McCain of Pataskala; brother, Calvin (Beverly) Lewis of Oak Hill; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara Lewis of Thurman, Helen Lewis of Gallipolis, Joe Duly of Oak Hill, George Starcher of Columbus, Dorothy Stone of Phoenix, Arizona, and Gayle Swinger of Grove City; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Leigh was preceded in death by her son, Michael Myers; brothers, Billy Lewis who died in infancy, Bob Lewis, and Cedric "Dick" Lewis; and sisters, Beulah DeHart, Betty Kiser, Phyllis Duly, Carol Lewis, and Marydel Starcher.

The funeral service for Leigh Myers will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with Pastors Nathan Britton and Jim Lusher officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery in Oak Hill. Friends may call prior to the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday at the church.

