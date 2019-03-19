GALLIPOLIS — Imogene McGlothin, 95, of Gallipolis, died Sunday March 17, 2019 at the Four Winds Community in Jackson.

Born March 5, 1924 in Adamsville, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Cora Day Call. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by two sisters, Irene Mustar and Ilene Peters and by three brothers, Delbert, Clyde and Willard 'Pete' Call.

She is survived by a daughter, Lois (John) Karakis of Staten Island, NY, a son, David McGlothin of Gallipolis, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Imogene is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great0great-nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Calvary Cemetery with Pastor Billy Morris officiating. Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to extend a thank you to the Gallia County Council on Aging, the Four Winds community and the National Church Residences Hospice for all the love and caring all of you have shown to Imogene.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gallia County Council on Aging 1165 State Route 160 Gallipolis, OH. 45631

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com.