GALLIPOLIS — Inderjit Khosla age 83 of Gallipolis, passed away on Monday evening July 6, 2020 at his home. Born January 20, 1937, and raised in Shimla, India, he was the son of the late Ishwar Das Khosla and Leelawati Bawa Khosla. In addition to his parents he was preceded by his loving daughter, Ritu, and by three sisters, Santosh, Prem and Surakshat.

Inderjit lived the American dream. As an immigrant, he came from India and became a successful and generous small business owner. He viewed being his own boss as a means of making his employees happy, which in turn made him happy.

He was married for fifty-four wonderful years to Subhash and always smiling, loving and devoted.

He was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. He is survived by his wife, Subhash, his daughter, Sonu, his son in law, Joe, his grandchildren Mira and Jacob and his brother, Ramesh.

A visitation will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., concluding with a time of sharing memories, stories and Eulogies. All those in attendance are ask to maintain social distancing and are encouraged to wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's (www.stjude.org) or Sankara Eye Foundation (www.donatenow.networkforgood.org)

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com