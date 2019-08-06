CROWN CITY — On August 6, 2019 our Heavenly Father called Inez Marie (Waugh) McGuire Home.

Inez was born February 22, 1937 to Amel Edgar "Coonie" Waugh and Lyla Beatrice (Beaver) Waugh, both who preceded her in death. Inez was the sixth of 12 children. Losing their father in 1947 at an early age and being raised by a widowed mother, Inez and her siblings learned to work hard early in life on the family farm and ran a dairy to support the family.

On August 17, 1956, she married her "beloved" and devoted husband, Jimmie Dale McGuire. The two were inseparable for 63 years and weathered many trials including the passing of their son, John Edgar McGuire; her parents; Jimmie Dale's parents, John and Nellie McGuire; four brothers, John Lee Waugh, Harlan "Bub" Waugh, Gene Waugh, and Amel Waugh; and a sister, Mary Lou Curry, as well as several loved sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

She is survived by five sisters, Beatrice Johnson of Crown City, Fern Mooney (Gene Angel) of Gallipolis, Karen (Dean) Brownell of Gallipolis, and Connie (Bill) Johnson of Crown City; brothers, Bill Waugh of Bidwell, Merrill Richard (Della Mae) Waugh of Crown City; several sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

As she would often tell, with the help of Nellie McGuire, Inez and Jimmie Dale raised four children Jimmie Dale "JD" (Cheryl) McGuire, Randy Lee (Amy) McGuire, Lyla "Beth" (George) Osborne, and John Edgar "Johnny" (Cindy) McGuire. She was the proud grandmother of Jimmie Dale "Little Jay" (Tonya) McGuire III, Jessica (Donnie) McGuire Barnes, Angela (Neal) McGuire Peifer, Jonathan "Jon Jon" McGuire, Anthony (Elena) Lane, Lacey Beth Lane, Michael Osborne and Ricky Osborne, Brady (Amanda) Swain; great-grandmother of Brayden (Abby) Greer, Ethan McGuire, Halley Alberts, Grant, Heidi and Memphis Swain, Donnie Jr. and Luke Barnes, Ryker Collins, and Vera Lane; and great-great-grandmother of Thomas Greer.

Inez retired from Gallia County Local Schools where she drove a school bus full time for 30 years. She loved driving so much she returned to work shortly after, driving substitute for several years. She always raised a big garden and enjoyed sharing vegetables with others. Inez was a Christian woman and attended Bailey Church. She relied heavily on her faith.

Her care has been entrusted to Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, August 9, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. with services immediately following with Pastor Paul Johnson officiating. Her sons and grandsons, JD McGuire, Randy McGuire, Jay McGuire, Anthony Lane, Jon McGuire, and Brayden Greer, will have the honor of carrying their mother to her final Earthly resting place at Old Mercerville Cemetery to rest next to her beloved son, Johnny. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Waugh, Merrill Richard Waugh, and John Clark. May her final words, "I love you. God bless you" bring the ones she leaves on this Earth comfort in knowing God's promise they will see her again.

