NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — Iona (Snyder) Zerkle of New Haven, W.Va., died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home following a brief illness.

Graveside funeral services for friends and family will be officiated by Mike Martin at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Letart on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family.