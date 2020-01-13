MIDDLEPORT — Irene Wellman, 92, of Middleport, formerly of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Overbrook Center in Middleport.

Born on August 22, 1927 in Monaville, West Virginia, Irene was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice Neece Smith. She was one of fourteen children. Irene was married to Ira C. Wellman, who preceded her in death on January 2, 2009. She was a homemaker who had worked at a coal mine company store in Monaville in her early years. Irene loved to travel with her husband. She was loved for her sense of humor. Irene loved to make pies; she loved singing and dancing. She was a member of Christian Community Church in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Irene's light here will be greatly missed.

Irene is survived by her daughters, Donna (David) Russell of Flagstaff, Arizona and Diana Racer of Columbus; daughters-in-law, Candice (Roy) Oldaker of Gallipolis and Angela Wellman Koltz of Jackson; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and sisters, Peggy Butcher of Munford, Tennessee and Nadine Meade of Clarksville, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by twin daughters in infancy; sons, David I. Wellman, Sr. and William Daniel Wellman; and several siblings.

The funeral service for Irene will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Hargraves officiating. Her burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the funeral Friday from noon -1 p.m. at the funeral home.

