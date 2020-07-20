1/
Jack Bostick Jr.
SYRACUSE — Jack "Jay" Bostick, Jr. passed away the morning of July 17, 2020, at his residence in Syracuse, Ohio. He was born July 8, 1968, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, to Jack Bostick and Polly Bostick.

Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Linda "Polly" Bostick; maternal grandparents, Floyd "Buster" Cummins and Addie Adams Cummins; paternal grandmothers, Lizzie Johnson Wood and Laura "Mutt" Johnson Circle. And also by, uncles Paul Bostick, Howard Bostick, Bobbie Roy, George Cummins, Bobby Cummins (an infant); aunts, Shirley Cummins (an infant), Coralee Cummins, Florence Cummins Thornton, Opal Bostick and Margie Bostick; special great-nephew, Josiah Doyle; and several cousins and friends.

Jay is survived by his father, Jack Bostick; brothers, Nick (Kay) Bostick, of Bidwell, Ohio, and Chris (Sharon) Bostick, of Hurricane, West Virginia; and sister, Angela Bostick-Doyle, of Ironton, Ohio.

Nephews, Brandon (Emily) Doyle, Brady Doyle; Nieces, Maddison Bostick, Cheyenne Doyle, and Jessica (David) Elkins; maternal uncles and aunts, Jackie (Vicki) Cummins, Sam (Nancy) Cummins, Russell Cummins, Hazel Roy, Evelyn Stewart; several great-nephews, cousins and friends. Paternal uncles and aunts, Romaine (Milford) Frederick, Deb (Lee) Hysell, and Pam McLaughlin.

Jay enjoyed watching sports, especially NCAA March Madness with his Dad, and his nephews, Brandon and Brady, and whatever sport was in season. He loved the North Carolina Tarheels. Jay worked for AEP in different capacities. His current job was in the lab at Kyger Creek Power Plant. He was his Dad's best friend.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Duke Holbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
