HENDERSON — Jack Lee McCoy 75, of Henderson, W.Va., died November 17, 2019, with his loving family at his side at the VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

Private graveside services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Concord Cemetery in Southside, W.Va. with Marshall Bonecutter officiating and full Military Graveside Rites performed by the Army Honor Guard of Charleston, W.Va. and VFW of Mason, W.Va. Friends may visit the family at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., Wednesday evening, November 20, from 5-8 p.m.