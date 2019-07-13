RIO GRANDE — Pastor Jackie "Jack" Lee Harless, 64, of Rio Grande, passed away unexpectedly at 10:37 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the Holzer Medical Center.

Born Oct. of 1954, in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Thomas Harless and Donna B. Marcum Turner.

He was a retired over the road truck driver for Midwest Distribution. After retirement, he served as the full time pastor for The Way, Truth, and Life Church, in Bidwell.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Williams Harless, whom he married on Sept. 18, 1973 in Columbus; his children, Michael Lee (Terrilynne) Harless of Muncie, Ind., Elizabeth Ann (Mike) Kisor of Jackson, James Matthew Harless, and John Paul (Erica) Harless, both of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Bailey Harless, Kaylee Harless, Gabriel Kisor, Elijah Kisor, Conner Harless, Jacob Harless, and Isaac Harless; a brother, Gregory (Esther) Turner of Jackson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and his church family also survive him.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Turner.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in The Way, Truth, and Life Church, 1908 Fairview Rd., Bidwell, Ohio 45614. His son Pastor John Harless will officiate and interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the Church.

The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is serving Jack's family.