JULIAN, Pa. — Jacob Phillip Purcell 39, of Julian, Pa., formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Saturday, June 15, 2019, of natural causes while fishing with his beloved family.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street Bellefonte, PA 16823. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.