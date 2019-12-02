CENTENARY — Jacquelene Lynn Cox, 62, of the Centenary Community, passed away at 2:48 a.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 with her family at her bedside in the St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

Born July 24, 1957 in Gallipolis she was the daughter of the late Lille Mae Mullin. She was a retired nursing assistant at the Pleasant Valley Hospital and a homemaker. Lynn loved her family vacations to Myrtle Beach and Tennessee and she enjoyed her camping trips.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles W. "Billy" Cox, whom she married June 28, 1975 in Gallipolis and her four children, Billy "Bubby" (Annie) Cox, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Lisa (Randy Cline) Cox, of Gallipolis, Jennifer Cox, of Gallipolis and Kenny (Nikki) Bradshaw, of Gallipolis. Fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive as does a sister, Brenda Mullin, of Gallipolis.

In addition to her mother she was also preceded in death by her brother, Benny Mullin.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Willet. Interment will be in the Centenary Cemetery in Green Township. Friends may call after 11 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.