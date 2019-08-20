PATRIOT — Jacqueline Rosealee Grubb Graham joined her husband, two daughters, parents, many siblings, and countless friends in her new home on August 15, 2019 early on that morning. Jackie was born on September 17, 1932, to Claude and Mary Cole Grubb in Huntington, West Virginia. The family lived in Huntington until Jackie's junior year in high school when she came to Gallia Academy from where Jackie graduated in 1950. Jackie's siblings are Gwendolyn Patricia Jones and Winona Eskins. Those brothers and sisters who preceded Jackie in death include Mary Evelyn Hussell, Bertha Frances Grubb, Ailene Short, John William Grubb, Claude Vernon Grubb, Evelina Grubb, Carol Grubb, and Jean Grubb.

In 1952, Jackie married Glenn Graham who preceded her in death in January of this year, 2019. The couple were the parents of Mary Lynn who is deceased; David, married to Cindy; Patty who is deceased and married to Steve Smith; and April, married to Tom Swackhammer. Jackie and Glenn had three grandchildren. They are Jamie (Amy) Graham; Cassie (Aaron) Walker; and Joe (Beth) Graham. The couple is blessed with eight great grandchildren. They include Lindsey (Bronson) Eutsler; Patrick Graham; Loulea, Omi, and Graham Walker; and Aftyn, Jane, and Cole Graham. Her two great great grandchildren are Olivia and Cole Eutsler. The two spent their entire married life living on Glenn's family's farm which has been in the family for approximately 200 years. The couple ran a dairy when they first married and throughout their lives engaged in raising tobacco, corn, soybeans, hay, strawberries, peppers, swine, and beef cattle. They devoted their lives to their faith, their family, and all farming related organizations that were available to them.

Life on the farm took a big turn when the family was the first Gallia County farm family to complete a five year rapid adjustment demonstration farm program. This program was co-sponsored by Commercial and Savings Bank and the Ohio Valley Bank in cooperation with the Ohio Cooperative Extension Service; Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center; The Ohio State University College of Agriculture and the Tennessee Valley Authority. They were the third family in the entire state of Ohio to complete the program under the direction of Dr. Roy M. Kottman, then director of the Cooperative Extension Service of OSU. Dr. Kottman became a personal friend of the family.

Ironically, that same year, another life changing event occurred when Glenn lost both legs in a farming accident. Jackie never missed a beat. With the help of her family and friends, crops were harvested and the operation of the farm continued under the direction of Jackie and her son, David. Her daughter Patty continued to help in the field and so would her daughter April, as she grew old enough to help.

Their progressive attitude guided the couple as they contributed for decades to Farm Bureau and 4-H. Jackie worked in the Extension Office for many years as a program assistant where those with whom she worked became like family members. Jackie was honored just this year for her 60 years as a 4-H advisor. She served 4-H on the advisory council many times. At the time of this year's fair, Jackie was engaged in physical rehabilitation under the direction of Dr. Dan Black. Dr. Black made it possible for Jackie to attend this year's fair where she was recognized in the arena during the steer show. She watched as granddaughter Loulea Walker showed and another member of the family, Kamryn Meade, won Reserve Champion Steer. Nothing pleased Jackie more than to watch children participate in the fair.

Jackie served in many offices in another organization focused on family life, The Gallia County Homemakers Club. A close family friend, Sophia Swisher, made sure that Jackie attended this year's camp at Canter's Cave where Jackie reconnected with the camp she loved as well as old friends.

Jackie spent many hours quilting with another group of friends through the Salem Missionary Society. She so enjoyed lunches and projects the group completed. From her own quilting frames and her sisters', Jackie, her friends, and her sisters produced works of art that were given at weddings, babies' births, and birthdays.

Many did not realize that Jackie was a Master Gardener and a member of the Cheshire Garden Club. Through the years, Jackie held offices within her local affiliation as well as offices in the county wide organization. She loved flowers of all kinds and colors. Her ability to arrange flowers was known by all her family and friends.

Most importantly, Jackie loved Northup Baptist Church and her church family. Jackie served the church as a teacher of Sunday School and was involved through her time there in multiple positions. A program that Jackie loved and in which she took part for many years was Touching Little Lives. She and her daughter Patty fashioned and sewed many items that would be given to critically ill or premature babies and small children. The family extends a sincere thank you to the church members and its pastor, Jim Chapman, for the love shown to both Jackie and Glenn.

We also extend a special thank you to the Gallia County Senior Citizens, Nancy Alderigi, and Angie St. Clair. Nancy and Angie were so kind and caring.

Jackie was devoted to the Gallia County Junior Fair and if people wish, nothing would have pleased her more than for contributions to be made in her name to the Fair Relocation Fund.

