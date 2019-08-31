VINTON — Jacqueline "Jackie" Vest age 67, of Vinton, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday morning August 29, 2019.

Jackie was born March 10, 1952 in Beckley, W.Va., the daughter of the late James Jackson Vest and Maxine H. Vest. In 1957 the family moved to Gallia County, where Jackie graduated from North Gallia High School in 1970. Jackie then moved to Columbus where she attended Columbus Business University graduating in 1971. Following graduation Jackie began her career at Columbus Life Insurance in Columbus where she remained until relocating with the company to Cincinnati. Jackie continued to work for Columbus Life, a Division of Western Southern Insurance, until her retirement in March of 2016 after 44 years of service. Following her retirement, Jackie returned home to Gallia County in 2017.

Jackie is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Paula Jane and Jack Crace. She is also survived by her nieces, Jamie (Verne) Bluhm and Teresa (Mark) Coffee as well as her great nieces, Courtney Doss, Lily and Emma Coffee, and her great nephews, Jordan and Alex Bluhm. Jackie is also survived by her lifelong best friend Diana (Reid) Johnson and honorary nephew Adam Johnson. Jackie leaves behind many dear friends from her years at Columbus Life (Western Southern) Insurance.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Monday September 2, 2019 at the Vinton Memorial Park with Pastor Jack Berry officiating.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

