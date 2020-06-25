POMEROY — Dr. James R. Acree, Sr., 76, of Pomeroy, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, on June 24, 2020. Born in Van, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Earl and Margaret Kyle Acree. He was surrounded by his family as he entered through those Pearly Gates of Heaven, and is now walking on the streets of gold without pain.

James proudly served his country in the United States Army. He held many different positions throughout his life which included: a lineman for the New York Central Railroad, a fireman at Pontiac Motors for nine years, a supervisor for A.E.P. Southern Ohio Coal Company for 17 years, a Chaplain for Pleasant Valley Hospital and Holzer Health System, but his passion in life was for winning souls to the Lord.

He was a member of the Pomeroy Drew Webster Post# 39 American Legion, and a graduate of Midwestern Baptist College in Pontiac, Michigan.

He was the founder, and Pastor of the Hillside Baptist Church, since November 1989. He was a great Pastor, husband, counselor, coach, teacher, father, leader, and friend.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Roach Acree; a daughter, Jamie (Joe) Humphrey, of Pomeroy; a son, James (Stacey) Acree, Jr., of Van, W.Va.; grandchildren, Kandis (David) Ford, Joe (Brittany) Humphrey, Jr., Luke Humphrey, Layne Acree, Landon Acree, Lindsey Casto, Isaiah Holley. A great-grandson, Rhett Holley, numerous, nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sisters, Leah Montique, and Paula Dolin; brothers, Erin, Phil, David, and Gary Acree.

He loved to work and was full of energy, we have no doubt that if there is a job in Heaven, he will be doing it. He will be greatly missed. Our loss is Heaven's gain.

"We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Hillside Baptist Church, 39760 State Route 143, Pomeroy. His son-in-law Rev. Joe Humphrey, Jr. will officiate and interment will follow in the Rocksprings Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Pomeroy Drew Webster Post# 39. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday at the Church. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy is entrusted with the arrangements.