CROWN CITY — James Alva Caldwell, 89 of Crown City, passed away Saturday morning August 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington West Virginia.

He was born September 27, 1929 to the late Oyer and Julia Williams Caldwell. He was also preceded by a son, Jimmy Dale Caldwell, Brother, Mervin Dale Caldwell, and a granddaughter, Missy Martin.

James Alva leaves behind a loving wife, Wanda Beaver Caldwell of Crown City, four children, Edna Wells of Gallipolis, Johnny Caldwell of Gallipolis, Brenda Caldwell of Crown City and Jerry (Linda) Caldwell of Crown City, nine grandchildren; Angie (Carey) Adkins, Cindy Hollis, Jamie Dale Caldwell, Jessi Caldwell, Rick (Bernice) Wells, Johnny Dale Caldwell, Mandi Harold, Tyler (Jonna) Burgess and Dawn Caldwell. 20 great-grandchildren, including Kaylee, Bentley and Jovie that loved their "Pappy" so much and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

He retired from Crown City Coal Mining, and was an avid farmer his whole life. James Alva was an honest "hard working" man that always had a smile and loved his family dearly. He always said, "If you want to succeed in life, you have to work for it," and that is exactly what he did.

Funeral services for James Alva Caldwell will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Waugh- Halley-Wood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Rick, Johnny Dale, Tyler, Brett, Brent and Carey.

