VINTON — James Allen "Jimmy" Casto, 93, of Vinton, passed away at Holzer Medical Center, Jackson, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was a retired self-employed farmer and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a 57-year member of the Vinton F & AM Lodge 131 of Vinton where he served as a Master in 2003 and was a honorary member of Centerville F & AM Lodge 371.

Jimmy was born August 5, 1926 at Ewington. Son of the late William Granville Casto and Cora Alice Smith Casto. He married Verta Grace Rece February 25, 1946 in Ashland, Ky. and she survives. Also surviving are a brother and two sisters, William H. (Francyl) Casto of St. Albans, W.Va., Naomi Ewing of Plain City, and Betty Birch, Buffalo, N.Y. Also surviving is a special cousin, Mary Lanier of Vinton.

He was preceded in death by brothers Victor, John, Leon, Raymond, Stanley, Edward Casto and a sister, Annalu Payne.

Masonic services will be conducted by Vinton F & AM lodge #131, 1 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park with graveside military rites conducted by Vinton Am. Legion Post #161. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Friday, noon - 1 p.m.