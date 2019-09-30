GALLIPOLIS — James Lewis "Jimmy" Daniels, age 79, of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence. Born November 5, 1939 in Gallia County, he was the son of the late Roy and Louise Day Daniels. In addition to his parents he was preceded by 2 sons, Richie Daniels and Randy Daniels; Son in law, PJ Bainter; 2 brothers, Wayne and Carl Daniels and a sister Joyce Raynard.

Jimmy retired from the Gallia County Department of Highway in 1999. He would pull horses in multiple states and shows. He enjoyed coon hunting and playing cards with his friends and family. Jimmy was an avid farmer for many years, raising tobacco and cattle. He was always eager to share his knowledge of farming with anyone who would listen. He was loved by many and will be missed deeply.

He leaves behind a beloved wife of 45 years Phyllis Jean Kinder Daniels; children, James Earl (Judy Calvert) Burdette, James Michael Daniels, Jeffery Lewis Daniels, Belinda Sue (John) Burnett, Billy Joe (Debby) Burdette, and Kelly Renee Bainter; grandkids, Henry Bailey, Joey Burdette, Todd Daniels, BJ (Tracey) Burdette, Ryan (Hannah) Burnett, Sheena De La Torre, Jessica (Chuck) Reed, Tina Daniels, Jeremey Daniels, Ashley (Scott) Nolan, Josh (Amber) Burnett, Tabitha (Brett Adkins) Estep and Brittney Bainter; and by numerous great grandkids.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday October 3, 2019 at Waugh-Halley-Wood with Pastor Jack Northup officiating. Burial will follow in the Swan Creek Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m., until time of service.

Pallbearers are as followed: BJ Burdette, Ryan Burnett, Josh Burnett, Brett Adkins, Bobby Angel, and Joey Burdette.

