OAK HILL — James H. Hall, 70, of Oak Hill, Ohio peacefully went home to be with his Lord, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. at his residence surrounded by his wife and children.

James was an Evangelist for 45 years preaching in many churches. He was also a farmer and worked at various General Motors Plants, finally retiring in 2000 with 32 years of service. Preaching and farming were his passions.

He was born on October 14, 1948 in Mingo County, West Virginia, son of the late Lewis and Dora Belva (Fletcher) Hall. James was also preceded in death by his first wife and mother of eight of his children, Wanda Faye (Robinette) Hall in 1982. James was also preceded in death by a son Brad Eric Hall; a daughter Lora Kristine Hall; a grandson Mason Hall, and by his siblings, Ronnie Hall, Dorothy Marie Long, Elijah Hall, Anna Ruth Sheppard, and Billie Faye Hoover.

James is survived by his wife of 37 years Connie (Kirk) Hall and his children Lisa Kay (John) Burgett, James Scott (Cassie) Hall, Brian Enoch (Kimberly) Hall, Misty Lynn (Tony) James, Christy Dawn (Ben) Simpson, Shawn Aaron Hall, Joshua Lewis Hall, Hannah Rose (Jeremy) Finley, and Rebecca Adora Lewis; grandchildren, Jonathan, Jessica, Jordan, Taylor, Kalob, Brandon, Logan, Noah, Isaac, Zachariah, Elijah, Elizabeth, Nathaniel, Samuel, James, Chance, Jillian, Benjamin James, Aydin, Joshua, Landon, Emma, Andrew and Candyce; great grandchildren Landon, Lucas, Cameron, Addison, Pasliegh, and Berklea; siblings Josh Enoch (Lola Jean) Hall, John Henry (Sandra Kay) Hall, Mary Ann Sturgill, Lottie Sue Urconis, Bonnie Jean (Melvin) Workman, Jr., Norman David Hall, Betty Virginia (Don) Little; and many nieces and nephews including a special nephew Lewis Lee Blevins.

The funeral service for James will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Ervin Francis officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. with a church service at 7 p.m. with Chris Johnson officiating. James will be buried in Smithville Cemetery, Smithville, Ohio on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. Pallbearers will be Scott Hall, Brian Hall, Shawn Hall, Josh Hall, Logan Hall, Noah James, James Hall, and Zach Simpson; Honorary Pallbearers will be Chance Hall, Jonathan Burgett, and Isaac James.

