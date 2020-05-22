NORWALK — James "Jim" Larry Janey, 72 of Norwalk, passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born to the late Pauline (Racer) and Carl Janey on June 22, 1947 in Gallipolis, and had been a resident of the Norwalk area since 1967. Larry was a jokester who loved being outdoors to fish, hunt, and golf, and he enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets. After graduating from Kyger Creek High School in 1965, he served his country as part of the United States Marines. Larry became a maintenance supervisor for Bar Rubber Standard Products and Dixon Ticonderoga. Larry was a member of the Norwalk V.F.W. 2743 and Eagles 711 and Sandusky American Legion Post 83. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn (Quillen) Janey of Norwalk; his daughter, Tina (Mitch) Case of Norwalk; his siblings, Charles Janey of Wellston, Brenda (Harold) Blankenship of Waynesfield, and Gary Janey of Gallipolis; his grandchildren, Tony (Kris) Herber and Gwen (Seth) Thornton; and his great-grandchildren, Clara, Orion, E.J., Alex, Jasper, and Anna. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Janey, and by his great-grandson, Donavan. A drive thru opportunity to show support for the family will be held at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main Street, Norwalk, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors should enter using the funeral home's east entrance, remain in their vehicles, briefly greet the family, and exit using the west exit. Visitors are also encouraged to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed by going to www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2020.