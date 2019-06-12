CHESHIRE — James Roy Jarvis, 88, of Cheshire, went to be with the Lord, at 2:03 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 8, 1931, in Olive Hill, Kentucky he was the son of the late Wayne and Clara Mowery Jarvis. He was a retired truck driver where he drove for many years in the Columbus area. He was a member of the Old Kyger Freewill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Clarice Wheaton Jarvis, whom he married on June 14, 1952 in Cheshire, a son, Ronald (Suzi) Jarvis, of Cheshire, two grandchildren, Jason (Andrea) Jarvis, of Lancaster. and Debra (Josh) King, of Polk City, Florida, five great-grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, and Aubrey King, of Polk City, Fla., and Holden and Hudson Jarvis, of Lancaster. A brother, Herston (Sue) Jarvis, of New Carlisle, three sisters, Beatrice Clark, and Evelyn Dent, both of Middleport, and Donna Yeauger, of Arizona, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Coup, one brother, Jack Jarvis, and one sister, Betty Venable.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy with Pastor Sam Carmen officiating and interment will follow in the Poplar Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home in Pomeroy.