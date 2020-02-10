James Michael "Mike" Jeffers, 69, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home.

Mike was the son of James E. "Si" and Violet E. Jeffers. In 1969, he married his high school sweetheart Pauline Angel. They lived and worked in the Columbus area for over 50 years. They have a daughter Marci (Lee Croston) Bland of Pataskala. Mike has a son Tim (Kathy) Maloy of Hamden. They have been blessed with six grandchildren, SSGT James Jeffers, San Antonio, Texas; Robert (Carissa) Bland, Johnstown; Johnny Ross, Gahanna; Jesse Bland, Pataskala; TJ and Talitha Maloy, Hamden; and A1C Marcus Maloy, Pensacola, Florida. One great granddaughter, Leah Michelle Ross, of Pataskala was the apple of his eye and twin great grandsons are expected to arrive soon. Two sisters, Beverly Metzger of Chagrin Falls and Vickie (Roger Angel) Jeffers of Crown City; brother, Roger "Perk" (Beverly) Jeffers of Eureka; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Chambers and Josephine (Irwin) Gibson; and two brothers-in-law, Brady Jr. and Roger Angel survive him.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Si Jeffers; an infant brother, Gregory; and his daughter, Michelle Leigh Jeffers.

Mike retired from E.C. Babbert, Inc. of Canal Winchester and was a Charter Member of the Moose International, Gahanna, Ohio.

Mike had many friends and had recently reconnected with his classmates of Gallia Academy High School of over 50 years. He was an avid fisherman, and he loved Lake Erie. He had a special connection with Rob Bland and Jeremiah Ross. He had two friends that were like brothers to him, Bruce Gallogly and Mike McCartney. Mike leaves behind so many nieces and nephews that he thought the world of, to mention a few, Carol, Renee, Samantha, Joanna, and Larry. He also leaves behind a true and dear friend, Valerie Durbin and a good neighbor, Jason Paynter.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Holzer Hospice. The family also offers special thanks to Holzer and his special nurse Belinda and aide Missie.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Jury, Senior Pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Westerville, officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. A private interment will be held by the family at Ridgelawn Cemetery.

