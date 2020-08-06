PATRIOT, Ohio — James Lee Hively, 76, of Patriot, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Jimmy was born November 1, 1943 in Lawrence County, Ohio. He was the son of the late Merrill Emerson Hively and Flora (Stanley) Hively. Jimmy was a 1961 graduate of Southwestern High School. He was a master welder and began his career at the Semet Solvay plant in Ironton, Ohio. He also worked for many years for Southeastern Equipment in Gallipolis, Ohio, retiring from there in 2009.

He married the love of his life, Wanda Jean (Owens) Hively on May 30, 1964. Over almost 52 years of marriage they built a wonderful life and family that included two sons. Christopher Lee Hively that preceded him in death and Brad Allen Hively of Higginsport, Ohio. He lost his beloved Wanda just over four years ago.

Jimmy shared his knowledge with the youth of his community by participating on an advisory board at Buckeye Hills Career Center for many years. His passion was farming and cattle and he continued both right up to his last days on the earth.

He is survived by his devoted son Brad (Armanda) Hively, of Higginsport. He was a loving and proud Poppy to his grandchildren Sophia Catherine Hively of Higginsport, Kala (Matt) McCune of Parkersburg, W.Va., Krystal (Bryce) Darst of Cheshire, Ohio, Leanne Hively and their mother Allison Small of Gallipolis. Great grandchildren Connor and Adalee Darst, Brendan and Landon Jones, niece Tina (Dennis) Price of St Mary's, W.Va. and brothers Keith Hively and Roger (Clarice) Pace of Patriot.

Due to the pandemic and knowing that Jimmy would not want his family and friends to endanger themselves or his community, a private service was held. To honor his memory, the family requests that Jimmy's friends and family embrace his spirit of always helping neighbors and reach out to those around you that may be in need of assistance during this very challenging time.

