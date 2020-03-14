CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bishop James M. Means was called to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020. Bishop Means was the Pastor of Pine Top Church of God in Charleston, W.Va.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Jenetta Mace Means; sons, James Means (Barbara), of Charleston, W.Va., Clayton Means (Jacqueline), of Charleston, W.Va., Kimberly Means (Cynthia), of Hurricane, W.Va.; daughters, Patricia Walker, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Tina Russell (William), of Pittsburgh, Pa.; six grandchildren, Angela Means (Mark Hicks), of Charleston, W.Va., Chanon Richardson, of Ripley, W.Va., Christopher Means (Rachel), of Charleston, W.Va., Phillip Means, of Charleston, W.Va., Melissa Means, of Charleston, W.Va., Bill Russell (Meghan), of Pittsburgh, W.Va.; 13 great-grandchildren Alex, Brandon, Brianna, Colton, Darienne, Dillon, Ella, Emma, Kody, Lyla, Mikel, Tyler, Zachary; sisters, Claudia Sammataro, of Westerly, R.I., Edna Mace, of Charleston, W.Va., Mary Elizabeth Latham, Charleston, W.Va.; a brother, David Means, of Charleston, W.Va.; and sisters-in-law, Doris Ramsburg, of Rutland, Ohio, and Rose Madden, of Marysville, Ohio.

A viewing will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Rutland Freewill Baptist Church located at 44 Salem Street, Rutland, Ohio 45775. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at the Miles Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy.

A memorial service will also be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Pine Top Church of God, 1619 Kenwood Road, Charleston, W.Va.

Flowers may be sent in care of Cremeens-King Funeral Home, 800 West Main Street, Pomeroy, OH 45769.