Mike was born March 31, 1962 in Gallipolis, Ohio to Jim and Sue Bays.

He was a simple yet complex man. One who loved his solitude but family as well. Mike's circle was small. The need for physical connection was never there because he was connected to friends and family in heart. Mike graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1980. He then went on to receive a degree in electronics from the University of Rio Grande. While attending Rio, Mike maintained a higher grade point average than most of his professors there. He had numerous job offers after college but chose to remain at home with his family. Mike was great with numbers and was a math whiz. He inherited his sense of humor from his dad and his live life with no regrets outlook from his mom. Mike enjoyed watching his favorite TV shows and playing cards. He was a fan of wrestling and baseball. He always said the Cincinnati Reds were his first love. Though Mike never married or knew the joy of being a parent, he had no regrets and was satisfied with the life he led. His love language was showering the people he cared about with cards and gifts. He overcame many obstacles in his life such as scoliosis, alcoholism, pancreatitis, a previous bout with cancer and chronic depression. Mike maintained a great attitude throughout these misfortunes, even leading up to his last days. He knew the pain was only temporary. He experienced more personal and emotional growth in the week before his death than most people do in a lifetime.

Mike's heart was devoted to his mom and he simply couldn't live without her. He took his last breath in his sister's arms on June 6th. He is reunited with his family and friends who had passed away before him.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and numerous family members.

He is survived and missed by his sister, Kim Blackburn, his nephew Andy Blackburn, niece Amanda (Andy) Nibert and his great nephews.

Private funeral services will be Friday June 12, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers: Homer Bays, David Strait, Andy Blackburn, Billy Bays, Andy Nibert, John Blackburn

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

