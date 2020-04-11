RACINE — James E. Roush, 86, passed into the Heavenly Realm, Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Born January 16, 1934, he lived a very full and rich life. Jim was formerly of Racine in Meigs County, then he moved to Texas with his wife, Marie.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his sisters, Judy (Bill) Bird, Racine and Jane (Tim) Conrad, Mason, W.Va.; children, Connie McGlothin, Gallipolis, Glenn (Linda) Roush, Columbus, Amanda Stobart, Racine, Yancy (Christy) Roush, Belpre; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held later for the family.

Jim always said, "Be joyful when I pass, no tears, for I am where I want to be." Jim believed in our Lord and Savior.

God bless. Amen.