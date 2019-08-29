GALLIPOLIS — James Carl Saunders of Gallipolis passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, shortly after his 92nd birthday. Born on July 30, 1927 in Gallia County, Jim was the son of the late J. Clyde Saunders and Marjorie Katheryn Patterson Saunders. He farmed with his father on Clearview Farms, south of Gallipolis. His dear wife Ann Elizabeth Rinesmith Saunders, whom he married on February 21, 1948, preceded him in death on March 17, 1997. Jim was a member of the Farm Bureau of Gallia County and the National Rifle Association; he was a two term Gallia County Commissioner (1977-1984). After retirement, Jim volunteered at several local nursing homes.

Jim is survived by his children, Rebecca (Michael) Larson of Galloway, Pamela Saunders of Gallipolis, Lisa Saunders of Gallipolis, and Matthew (Noreen) Saunders of Gallipolis; and grandchildren, Kate (B.J.) Cox of Mercerville and their children Aubrey, Case, and Coen; Patrick (Abby) Saunders of Gallipolis and their children Harper, Boone, and Bodie; and Lauren Saunders of Wheelersburg.

In addition to his parents and his wife Ann, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Smith and Betty Sue Jeffers.

The funeral service for Jim will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Marc Sarrett officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends and family may call prior to the funeral from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Staff; in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Resident Fund, 1200 Sand Hill Road, Point Pleasant, West Virginia 25550.

Pallbearers will be Matt Saunders, Duane Jeffers, Kent Shawver, B.J. Cox, Skip McGovern, Patrick Saunders, and Zach Shawver. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce Smith, Mark Smith, and Michael Larson.

