GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — James V. Warren, 77, of Gallipolis, Ohio passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Born on August 26, 1941 in Gallia County, Ohio. Jim was the son of the late Russell and Mary Johnson Warren.

Jim married Wanda Elliott Warren, who survives him in Gallipolis. Jim and Wanda were married for more than fifty years. Jim retired from the Mountaineer Power Plant in New Haven. He was a member of the American Legion Post 23 in Point Pleasant and the Cheshire Masonic Lodge. Jim graduated from Mercerville High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed traveling, jogging, and his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Wanda Warren; daughters, Teresa (Brent) Eastman of Gallipolis and Lisa Sheets Crance of Gallipolis; son, Marc E. Sheets of Gallipolis; grandchildren, Adriane (Joseph) Esmaeili, Tyler (Alli) Eastman, J.D. Crance, and Kari Crance; great granddaughter, Scarlett Eastman; sister, Georgia Bevan of Crown City, Ohio; brother, Ervin Warren of Gallipolis; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Bonnie Spillman, Thelma Pickett, Mary Ellen Phillips, Adele Syrus, and Judy Warren in infancy; and brothers, Forrest Lee Warren, Howard Warren, and Vinton Warren in infancy.

The funeral service for Jim Warren will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Voss officiating. Entombment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Military services will be provided by the American Legion Post 23 of Point Pleasant. Friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.