1/
Janelle Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Janelle Lynn "Cubie" Robinson, 47, of Gallipolis, passed away, at 11:03 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her residence. Born Feb. 1, 1973, in Gallipolis, she was daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Carol Ann Harris Robinson, Sr. who survives in Gallipolis.

He said to her "Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in Peace and be freed from your suffering." Mark 5:34

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Moriah (Seven Wright, II) Jarrell, of Columbus, Chantelle (Ron) Haynes, of Bidwell, Josiah Emmanuel Kenneth Robinson, of Columbus,; grandchildren, Aubrey Wright, Steven "Dink" Wright, III, Kinley Wright, Kyler Wright, Raylin Marcum, Brantley Sims, and Joseph "Hoss" Haynes. Sisters, Jessica "Suzie" (Mike) Dent, of Gallipolis, and Olga R. (James) Whealdon, of Gallipolis, brothers, Kenneth "Boy" Wayne Robinson, II., of Oak Hill, Oh., Jeptha "Peewee" (Barbie) Robinson, of Gallipolis, and Nathan (Mandy) Robinson, of Gallipolis and numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

A memorial graveside service will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis is entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved