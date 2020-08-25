Janelle Robinson

GALLIPOLIS — Janelle Lynn "Cubie" Robinson, 47, of Gallipolis, passed away, at 11:03 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her residence. Born Feb. 1, 1973, in Gallipolis, she was daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Carol Ann Harris Robinson, Sr. who survives in Gallipolis.

He said to her "Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in Peace and be freed from your suffering." Mark 5:34

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Moriah (Seven Wright, II) Jarrell, of Columbus, Chantelle (Ron) Haynes, of Bidwell, Josiah Emmanuel Kenneth Robinson, of Columbus,; grandchildren, Aubrey Wright, Steven "Dink" Wright, III, Kinley Wright, Kyler Wright, Raylin Marcum, Brantley Sims, and Joseph "Hoss" Haynes. Sisters, Jessica "Suzie" (Mike) Dent, of Gallipolis, and Olga R. (James) Whealdon, of Gallipolis, brothers, Kenneth "Boy" Wayne Robinson, II., of Oak Hill, Oh., Jeptha "Peewee" (Barbie) Robinson, of Gallipolis, and Nathan (Mandy) Robinson, of Gallipolis and numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

A memorial graveside service will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis is entrusted with the arrangements.