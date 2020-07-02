Janet Warner

RACINE — Janet M. Warner, 84, of Racine, passed away, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence. Born June 18, 1936, in Fairview, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Worthington and Naomi Willetta Rhodes Neville. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Warner, whom she married on June 29, 1955 in Middleport; her children, Randy (Kitty Ramsey) Warner, Michael Warner, and Lisa (Larry) Smith, all of Racine; grandchildren, Angie (Rodney) Evans, Jaime (Gary) Banks, Jason Warner, Cassandra "Sandi" Smith, and Matthew Smith; step-grandchildren, Amanda Ashworth and Ashley Ashworth; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, and Trenton Evans, Avery Banks, Taylor Cottrill, Jace and Tinzley Smith. Sisters, Joan Roberts, Lenan (Jim) Lashbrooke, and Donna (John) Fiske, a brother, Alan Neville, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, James "Jimmy" Neville.

Private family graveside services will be held in the Meigs Memory Gardens at the convenience of the family. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.