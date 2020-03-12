CROWN CITY — Janice D. Copley, 74, of Crown City, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Emogene Dolin Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

Born on February 26, 1946 in Kalispell, Montana, Janice was the daughter of the late Clifford and Amber Clark Dern. On June 9, 1969, Janice married Gary Copley, who survives her in Crown City. Janice was a homemaker who enjoyed camping.

Janice is survived by her husband, Gary Copley of Crown City; son, Justin Copley of Crown City; and sister, Darlene Adams of North Bend, Washington.

The funeral service for Janice will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Bowers officiating. Her burial will follow in Swan Creek Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service Saturday from noon - 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

