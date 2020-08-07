GALLIPOLIS — Janice S. Burke, 71, of Gallipolis, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born on November 2, 1948 in Gallipolis, Janice was the daughter of the late Lewis H. and Geneva M. Swain Fisher. Janice was married to John S. Burke, who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Gallia Academy High School and a homemaker.

Janice is survived by her son, Jason Fisher of Gallipolis; grandson, Johnathan Burke; granddaughter, Jessica Baker of Columbus; great granddaughter, Brooklyn Duty of Columbus; and sisters, Marjorie Gillis of Gallipolis and Marilyn Johnson of Dublin.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Janice was preceded in death by a son, John S. Burke II and sisters, Mavedell Thorton and Maudell Fisher.

There will be no public services for Janice. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.