GALLIPOLIS — Jarrod Shane Halfhill, 30, Gallipolis, passed away tragically on Sunday, March 8, 2020, as a result of a vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road in Springfield Township.

Born January 10, 1990 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia he was the son of Renee Rader Casto, of St. Augustine, Florida and Tom Halfhill, of Cheshire. Jarrod was a 2008 graduate of River Valley High School and the Buckeye Hills Career Center and was a carpenter with Regional Construction Co. in Gallipolis.

Surviving are his wife, Jessica Cremeans Halfhill, his daughter, Arabella Halfhill, of Richmond, Kentucky, his son, Jaxon Cremeans, step-children, Kaiden Cremeans and Izabella Holland, his mother Renee (Dana) Rader Casto, of St. Augustine, Florida, his father, Tom (Michele) Halfhill, of Cheshire, sister, Jacqueline (Jeffrey) Halfhill Saler, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, brothers, Jason Halfhill, of Gallipolis, Jeremy (Ashley) Halfhill of Bidwell and Justin (Christina) Halfhill of Lancaster and grandparents, Roger and Sheri Johnson Foster, of Gallipolis. Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilmer B. and Alzada Cart Halfhill.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Truman Johnson. Interment will be in the Campaign Cemetery in Addison Township. Friends may call after 11 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.