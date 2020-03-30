SPRINGFIELD — Jarrod D. Spurlock, 35, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was born on July 9, 1984, in Gallipolis. He graduated from Shawnee High School in 2002. Jarrod enjoyed being outside, fishing, hunting and hunting mushroom and arrowheads.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Karen and Jerry McFarland, his father, Donald E. Spurlock, two sons: Andrew and Kamron Isaac; brother, Jason Pace (Shannon Borton), nieces: Kayla and Kylie Pace; paternal grandmother, Rosebud Spurlock, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald R. Spurlock, maternal grandparents: Orville and Joanne Stewart, and his uncle, Tim Stewart.

A private service will be held Thursday. Jarrod's service will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2nd through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Private burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Garden. You may also express condolences that can be read at the service through www.littletonandrue.com