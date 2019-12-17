GALLIPOLIS — Jason R. Henry, 44, of Gallipolis, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Jason was born on February 19, 1975 in Columbus, son of Ronald E. and Mary Sue Angell Henry. Through his challenges, Jason was an inspiration to many, especially to his sister Leslie.

Jason was a 1993 graduate of Logan Elm High School. He enjoyed caring for others and his family, as well as riding his motorcycle. Jason had also earned a license to sell real estate.

Jason is survived by his parents, Ronald E. and Mary Sue Henry of Gallipolis; fiancée, Sherry Fredericks of Gallipolis; sister, Leslie R. Henry (Todd Bryant) of Bidwell; stepchildren, Ashlee (Kurt) Priddy, Tony Fredericks, Allison Fredericks, and Aimee Fredericks; step grandson, Liam Priddy; grandmother, Juanita Angell of Crown City; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill Angell and Roger and Mabel Henry.

The funeral service for Jason will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Ralph Workman officiating with burial following in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visiting hours will be at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Jason's name to at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.