PATRIOT — Jay B. Adkins, 46, Patriot, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019.

He was born in Columbus, August 25, 1972, son of Robert Adkins, Vinton, and Mary Lee and Lloyd Smith, Pataskala. He was a member of Pipe Liners Local #798 where he worked as a welder helper. He was a devoted father and grandfather and was always available to lend a hand.

In addition to his parents, Jay is survived by his wife Roseanna Van Meter Adkins, daughter, Brittany Ann Marie (Daniel Summers) Adkins; sons, Jacob and Caleb Neal Adkins; grandsons, Brodee Adkins, Shawn Daniel Summers and a third grandson arriving soon; brothers, Col. Dean R. (Rebecca) Adkins, Mississippi, Eugene (Marion) Adkins, Colorado, and Jim (Carla) Adkins, Whitehall, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019 at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton. Family and friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. Due to loss of income the family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be sent to, McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Vinton, Ohio 45686.

