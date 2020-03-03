Jay Simms

Service Information
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH
45631
(740)-446-9295
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH
Obituary
PATRIOT — Jay M. Simms, 79, of Patriot, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home. Jay was born January 9, 1941 in Gallipolis, son of Stanley Simms and Mary Florence Taylor Simms. He was a 1959 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, where he participated in football and track.

He was an avid Blue Devil fan, who enjoyed attending games to watch his grandsons play. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU Tigers. Jay was well known around town for working at Gillingham Drug Store during high school. He also worked at Goodyear and retired from Constar Plastics.

Jay attended Thurman Methodist Church in Centerville. He was happiest outdoors working in his garden, mowing the grass, going fishing, and being with family.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lois Jean Simms; children, Wendy (Eric) Russell, Robert "Bob" Simms, and Christina (Jeff) Shockey; grandchildren, Cody (Taylor) Russell, Colton Russell, Cadence Shockey, Braden Simms, and Jayla (Jackson) Smith; great grandchild, Bennett Smith; sister, Jane (John) Milhoan; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Simms, Minada Simms, Barbara (Mike) Neal, and Mary Mullineaux; brother-in-law, Jeffery Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Floyd and Ida Lois Simmons; brothers, Bob, Bill, Jack, and Jim Simms; sister, Charlotte Irion; nephew, Eddie Simms; and brothers-in-law, Jim Mullineaux and Kenneth Irion.

Services will be held at Willis Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with Pastor Mike Neal officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jay's name at any Ohio Valley Bank location to assist student athletes at Gallia Academy High School.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
