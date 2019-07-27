SHADE — Jeffrey Lee Mitchell, of Shade, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday July 26, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, surrounded by his wife and children.

Because he was saved (May 2, 2018) and trusted God, together they beat cancer. Because he was saved, he was able to beat death as Christ did and well…as the song goes, I (We) Can Only Imagine.

Mr. Mitchell was born on June 6, 1960 in Nelsonville, to the late Walter and Charlotte (Spencer) Mitchell. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife; Terri Mitchell; children, Erin (Bobby) Gautier, Jeffrey (Kourtney) Mitchell, Ricky Smith, Randy (Bev) Smith, Robby (Robin) Smith; grandchildren, Hayleigh, Austin, Ashlynn, Huntley, and Emery Gautier, Jayda and Jace Mitchell, Chole, Cole, and Adrian Smith, Savannah, Brycen, Quentin "Q Bob", and Carter Smith, Sydney, Olivia, and Harrison Smith; brothers, Mike (Saundra) Mitchell, Jan (Jennifer) Mitchell, Steve (Janet) Mitchell, Rick (Vicki) Mitchell, Doug (Carmen) Mitchell; brother-in-law, Dave King; sister-in-law, Shirley Mitchell; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and special furry companion, Maxi.

He is preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, brother, Denny Mitchell; sister, Marsha King.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Mr. Mitchell's son, Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocksprings Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

