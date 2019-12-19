GALLIPOLIS — Jeffrey James O'Dell, 53, of Gallipolis, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Born on February 18, 1966 in Gallipolis, Jeff was the son of James and Patricia Bush O'Dell, who survive him in Gallipolis. Jeff graduated from Gallia Academy High School and Buckeye Hills Career Center in the Building Trades program. He was the owner of Precision Audio in Gallipolis for over 25 years.

Jeff is survived by his parents, James and Pat O'Dell; sister, Robin (Mike) Hutchinson of Parkersburg, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Kim O'Dell of Bidwell; and nephews, Christopher Hutchinson, Sean O'Dell, and Jimmy O'Dell. Jeff was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew O'Dell and grandparents, Merrill O. and Vera B. O'Dell and Orville Lee and Hazel E. Bush.

The funeral service for Jeff will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Ray Kane officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Monday prior to the funeral from noon -1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.