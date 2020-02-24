CROWN CITY — Jeffrey Dean Sheets, 73, of Crown City, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Abbyshire Place.

Born on July 30, 1946 in Gallipolis, Jeffrey was the son of the late Milfred and Gail Cox Sheets. Jeffrey was an accountant. He was a member of Elks Lodge #107 and First Families of Gallia County. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

Jeffrey is survived by his brother, Michael (Beth) Sheets of Crown City; sister-in-law, Linda Sheets of Lewis Center; cousins, Gerald "Jake" Cox of Washington Court House, Ron Cox of Gallipolis, and Keith Ventresca of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen Sheets, David Sheets, and Lyle Sheets.

In accordance with Jeffrey's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Willis Funeral Home.

