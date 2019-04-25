GALLIPOLIS — Jennie Elene "Dottie" Cheney Locke, 91, of Gallipolis, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis.

Born on July 6, 1927 in Gallia County, Dottie was the daughter of the late John L. and Georgia Hilton Cheney. She was married to Freeman P. Locke, Jr, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, Dottie was preceded in death by family members, John Jr. Cheney, Lil Cheney, Ray and Grace Cheney, Carl Cheney, Enabelle and Russell See, Sharon See, and Nancy Cheney.

Dottie was retired from the Gallipolis Developmental Center. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

As per Dot's request, a private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be sent to First Church of God, 1723 State Route 141, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. The family wishes to express a special thanks to all the staff at Holzer Assisted Living for her great care. Arrangements are in care of Willis Funeral Home.

