Jennifer Ehman

PROCTORVILLE — Jennifer L. Ehman, 48, of Proctorville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence.

Born on January 14, 1972 in Gallipolis, Jennifer was the daughter of the late George Allen Ehman and Dianna Kay Shamblin Ehman, who survives her in Gallipolis. Jennifer graduated from Southwestern High School Class of 1990 and earned an Associate Degree from the University of Rio Grande. She was a legal assistant with Bailes Craig Yon and Sellards in Huntington, West Virginia. Jennifer loved her dogs.

Jennifer is survived by her son, Joseph A. (Caitlyn) Ehman of Proctorville; sister, Lisa Ehman-Chapman of Gallipolis; niece, Georgie Ehman of Gallipolis; nephew, Cliff Chapman of Gallipolis; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours for Jennifer will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. A Time of Sharing will follow from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Friends and family who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to wear masks. After the Time of Sharing, friends and family will gather at O.O. McIntyre Park Wild Turkey Shelter House.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help with medical expenses.

