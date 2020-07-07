1/
Jeremy Lawrence
RACINE — Jeremy Joe "JJ" Lawrence, 48, of Racine, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Lancaster, Ohio.

He was born March 31, 1972, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Clarence Melvin Lawrence and Jill L. Codner Dillon. JJ was a USMC Veteran; a 1990 graduate of Eastern High School and Vice President of the Leathernecks Nation MC/Long Trang Chapter. He was also a member of the Operating Engineer Local 18; the Harrisonville Masonic Lodge #411, the Athens AMVets Post #76 and the Middleport American Legion Post 128.

He is survived by his mother, Jill and Tim Dillon; father, Melvin and Donna Lawrence; fiance', Tara Clark; sister, Melody and Mike Bailey; two nieces, Kristin McKay and Tori Bailey; maternal grandmother, Beverley Codner; paternal grandmother, Iva Lawrence; and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack "Poppa" Codner and paternal grandfather, Clarence "Pap" Lawrence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Meigs County Memory Gardens in Pomeroy with Jimmy Foreman officiating, where military services will be conducted by the American Legion.

Visitation will be held Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville where Masonic Services will be conducted at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for the family to distribute equally among various charities that were near to JJ's heart.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
