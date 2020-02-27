ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Jeremy David Legg, 28, of Anchorage, Alaska, formerly of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Atchison County, Missouri from injuries received in an auto accident.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Luke Swiney and Nathan Dewitt officiating. Burial will follow in the Apple Grove Memorial Gardens at Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.