KENNA, W.Va. — Jessie Eli Brown, 73, of Kenna, W.Va., died Monday, May 4, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va., following an extended illness. At this time, there will be no public services. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.



