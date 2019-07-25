GALLIPOLIS — Jewell Victoria Evans, 99, Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home. Born November 4, 1919, she was the daughter of the late John and Cordelia (Smith) Waters. A 1939 graduate of Gallia Academy High School, she married Robert L. "Bob" Evans June 1, 1940 at Covington, Virginia, who preceded her in death June 21, 2007. Jewell was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis and was most instrumental as a driving force of Bob Evans Farms, partnering with her husband and family.

Jewell was active in the Gallipolis community – serving on committees for Keep Gallipolis Beautiful (of which she was extremely active) and Keep Ohio Beautiful. She served as an honorary Chairperson for the State of Ohio American Federation on Aging as well as an honorary Chairperson for fundraising for the United Way of Ohio.

A huge supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, she dedicated land for their local camp along Raccoon Creek in Gallia County. She also donated matching funds for an eating and gathering lodge at Canters Cave 4H Camp as well as donating land for the Evans Christian Outfitter Camp formerly known as Camp Francis Asbury Methodist Camp, Rio Grande, Ohio.

Jewell and Bob were instrumental in the resurrection and restoration of the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre in Gallipolis several years ago and her passion in recent years was attending performances there.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory four children: Robbin Chamberlain, Columbus, Ohio; Debbie (Paul) Donskov, Westerville, Ohio; Steve (Becky) Evans, Bidwell, Ohio and Bob Evans, Great Falls, Montana; brother, John Waters, Phoenix, Arizona and sister, Bette Davis, Kingston, Ohio as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Stanley Evans II; daughter, Gwen Kayser; brother, Howard Waters and sisters: Mildred Fish, Doris Brehmer and Helen Allison.

The Evans Family would like to extend their gratitude to Jewell's caregivers Dee Thaxton, Jodi Swift, Amanda Gillespie, Tina Gibson and Maggie Oiler – Thank you girls for caring for our loving mother.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Grace United Methodist Church, 600 2nd Ave, Gallipolis with Rev. Ray Kane and Rev. John Jackson co-officiating. Private burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio. Friends and family may call at Grace United Methodist Church Monday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, is honored to have been chosen to serve the Evans Family.

The family requests no floral arrangements. Rather, please consider a donation to sustain the arts made in Jewell's remembrance to: The Ohio Valley Symphony, 424 2nd Ave Gallipolis, OH 45631. Donations may be made through the websites www.ohiovalleysymphony.org or www.arieloperahouse.org.

