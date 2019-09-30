GALLIPOLIS — Jewell Ann Wolford, 78, of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence.

Jewell was born on July 30, 1941 in Gallia County, daughter of the late Truman and Thelma Gladys Cox Wolford. She was retired having worked for thirty years at both the Gallipolis Developmental Center and the Silver Bridge Plaza Lorobi's Pizza. Jewell loved to travel.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Wolford of Crown City; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Patsy Stanley, Nancy Altizer, Mary Campbell, Ruth Sims, Rosalie Mitchell, and Jenny Sigman.

Jewell was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ina Phillips, Letha Mae Davis, Bessie Marie Bowman, Keith, Carl, Earl, Junior, and Don Wolford; and nieces, Patricia Suver and Lisa Wolford.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Kings Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Willis Funeral Home is in care of her arrangements.

